CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at centennialconcerthall.com, by phone at 204.949.3999, or in person at the Centennial Concert Hall box office at 555 Main Street.

“WE FINALLY HAVE A TERRIFIC SHOW FOR EVERYONE. GO SEE CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – I GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A BALL!” – NPR

Winnipeg, December 13 – Showtime Productions Inc. is thrilled to announce that Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play in Winnipeg at the Centennial Concert hall, June 7-12, 2022.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous—and mysterious—factory is opening its gates…to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour’s original direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien. Original music by Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy® and Tony Award® winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award®-nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award®-nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit http://www.CharlieOnTour.com.

PRODUCTION BIOGRAPHIES

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Current and upcoming productions include 1776, Anastasia, The Band’s Visit, Blue Man Group, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, Les Misérables, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Waitress. http://www.networkstours.com

ABOUT ROALD DAHL AND HIS LEGACY

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor. He was also the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World’s No.1 storyteller.

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which he’d had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years’ worth of chocolate wrappers), he went on to write some of the world’s best-loved children’s stories. His first children’s story, James and the Giant Peach, was published in 1961, was a hit and every subsequent book became a best-seller.

Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson’s acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, the multi-award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster The BFG. The latest adaptation is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opened on Broadway in April 2017 following three Golden years on London’s West End.