Triology (Miles Black, Bill Coon and Jodi Proznick)

Formed in 2008, Triology is a Jazz Trio featuring three of Canada’s most sought-after jazz musicians. This group was fashioned after the great early jazz trios of Nat King Cole and Oscar Peterson, and features wonderful arrangements of classic standards, as well as original tunes by the trio members. The trio consists of Bill Coon, an amazing and fluid guitarist, with over 25 years of experience working with many jazz greats including Heath, Eddie Daniels, and Dr. Lonnie Smith. Jodi Proznick is an award-winning bassist and leads her own quartet along with being a member of many other amazing jazz ensembles and Miles Black is a highly accomplished pianist and composer with over 30 years of experience.