Seasonal Celebration with Kellie Ventriloquist and Puppets

Ventriloquist and family entertainer Kellie Haines has a BA Specialized Honours in Drama and is a multitalented entertainer with a background in theatre, clowning, singing and dance. She performs at festivals, including the Vancouver and Surrey International Children’s Festivals, schools across Western Canada and as a puppeteer/singer for television. Kellie wrote and performed two popular running musicals: Frogs in Space-Kamilla’s Quest and Rocket Magraun-Space Bird! at the HR MacMillan Space Centre Planetarium, opened A Space to Play at the Vancouver Kid’s Fringe to rave reviews and in 2019 was invited to represent Canada at Vent Haven Ventriloquist Convention in Kentucky. Kellie’s lively and interactive shows delight audiences of all ages.