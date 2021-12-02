Menu

Music
Dec 23 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

RupLoops

Where
Anvil Theatre - 777 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$10 - 20 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://anvilcentre.com/our-events/ruploops/
RupLoops is an interactive, live looping performance, using vocal percussion, rhythmic rhymes with an arsenal of eclectic instruments from around the globe. Rup Sidhu utilizes his diverse skills as a musician to create a pulsating, entertaining and engaging musical experience. He is a gifted educator and performer and has deep passion for intercultural work and intercultural sounds. RupLoops’ show will take you on a journey of sound exploring anatomy, geography, and culture. With a mix of hip-hop and global sounds, RupLoops’ tunes into themes of home, identity, culture, justice, dignity, and celebration.
