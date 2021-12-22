Menu

Theater
Dec 22 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders

Where
Anvil Theatre - 777 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$25 - 35 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://anvilcentre.com/our-events/vitaly-an-evening-of-wonders/
Faces that disappear from drivers’ licenses. Paintbrushes that paint on their own. Photographs that literally come to life right before your eyes. Brace yourself for a whole new take on magic and step into Vitaly’s world. Hailed as “one of the most unique and innovative illusionists in the world” (Chicago Tribune), Vitaly Beckman stumped Penn & Teller on their hit TV show Fool Us and starred in his own 16 week Off Broadway run. Blending art and illusion with his captivating style, Vitaly Beckman’s one-of-a-kind theatrical experience retraces his journey from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision. During this journey, the audience rediscovers along with Vitaly the importance of finding beauty and wonder in everyday life and in all living things.
