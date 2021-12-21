Vancouver Pro Am

Two days of elite athletic competition. Dec 21st 9AM event: The Canadian Physique Alliance & Krack Productions hosts a regional TESTED qualifying event for athletes. One show format with Pre-judging and Finals in ONE event. This tested event qualifies the Top 3 athletes to any Tested Pro Qualifier. This event includes ALL divisions: Bodybuilding, Physique, Classic Physique, Figure, Bikini, Wellness & Fitness along with Masters, junior & novice athletes. Dec 21st 4PM event: The Canadian Physique Alliance & Krack Productions hosts a regional OPEN qualifying event for athletes. One show format with Pre-judging and Finals in ONE event. This OPEN event qualifies the Top 3 athletes to compete at the VANCOUVER PRO QUALIFIER the following day where they can earn an IFBB PROFESSIONAL CARD. This event includes ALL divisions: Bodybuilding, Physique, Classic Physique, Figure, Bikini, Wellness & Fitness along with Masters, junior & novice athletes. Dec 22nd 9AM event: The IFBB PRO LEAGUE & Krack Productions hosts the ONLY IFBB PRO QUALIFIER event on the Canadian West Coast. This PRE-JUDGING event qualifies athletes to earn an IFBB PROFESSIONAL CARD & the chance to compete for a spot on the prestigious Olympia & Arnold Stage. This event includes ALL divisions: Bodybuilding, Physique, Classic Physique, Figure, Bikini, Wellness & Fitness along with Masters, junior & novice athletes. This event also includes Pre-judging for IFBB PRO BIKINI MASTERS 35+, 40+, 45+. Dec 22nd 4PM event: IFBB BIKINI PRO MASTERS FINALS & IFBB PRO QULAIFIER FINALS. IFBB PRO CARDS WILL BE AWARDED.