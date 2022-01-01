Alice in Wonderland: A Pantomime

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and pantomimes are back to make you laugh, cheer and boo! Written by Crystal Weltzin, the classic story of Alice in Wonderland is adapted to the well known standards of laughter and entertainment inherently required by a true PANTO. With original music, new characters and some of your panto favourites, this show will be bringing you silly puns and terrible jokes you’ve never heard before. Alice is bored with her current life and dreams of something new and exciting. In her quest, she follows a strange rabbit down, down, DOWN into Wonderland! Stumbling upon sweet princesses, crazy tea parties and a rather short Queen of Hearts; Alice learns to make new friends and problem solve in this bizarre realm. Full of your favourite panto characters including the boisterous Dame, Fairy Queen, and Demon King; this show is loads of fun for the whole family! Pantomime is loud for small ears and spectacular sights can sometimes cause tears! Please be aware, one or two scenes are intended to scare. All the jokes and laughter, however, ensures that we finish Happily Ever After. Performance times: January 1 @ 3:30 pm (Relaxed Performance) Jan 2, 3:30 pm The Relaxed performance to welcome audience members who will benefit from a more relaxed sensory experience and casual environment, including (but not limited to) patrons with on the Autism Spectrum, a sensory processing disorders, or a learning disabilities. During these plays patrons enjoy the show together with family and friends in welcoming, inclusive and relaxed spaces. These performances are also excellent for anyone with babes in arms or toddlers. Sound and lighting cues are adjusted to be less intense; exiting and entering the auditorium is allowed at any time; auditorium lights are never fully turned off; pre-performance the cast explains what’s about to happen and audience noise, movement and even the use of phones or other “fidget devices” are tolerated.