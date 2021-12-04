Global Edmonton supports: Edmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss

Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Moose Jaw Warriors

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

PUCK DROP: 7:00 PM

It’s back….!

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Brick returns to Rogers Place on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 PM. Bring your new or gently loved stuffed animal wrapped in a clear plastic bag and throw it onto the ice when the Oil Kings score their first goal of the game! All donated animals are gifted to families in need in our community just in time for the holiday season, in partnership with 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

The 2019 Teddy Bear Toss saw the team collect a record 16,491 bears and was the fourth straight sell-out.

Get your tickets now at OilKings.ca.