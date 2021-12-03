Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Dec 3 - Dec 31 4:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Global BC sponsors PNE WinterLights

Where
Hastings Park - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.pne.ca/WinterLights/
Contact
info@pne.ca 604-253-2311
Global BC sponsors PNE WinterLights - image View image in full screen

Select nights in December
Hastings Park, Vancouver

Load up your family and head to PNE WinterLights!

Grab a hot cocoa, crank up the carols, and enjoy this safe drive through holiday experience from the warmth of your car.

You will be transported through nine enchanted lands filled with glowing lights, special characters and festive performers along the way.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PNE.ca/WinterLights