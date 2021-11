680 CJOB, Freightliner Manitoba and Boston Pizza believe that nobody should be left out in the cold at Christmas.

That’s why we’ve teamed up to collect cash, winter clothing and non-perishable food for our Fill The Freightliner Christmas Fundraiser.

We need YOU to help us fill a huge Freightliner truck with donations for Siloam Mission!

Join us on December 4th as we broadcast live from Boston Pizza Kenaston from 9am until 4pm.