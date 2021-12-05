Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Event
Dec 5 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

SASKATOON SPCA Open House

Where
Saskatoon SPCA - Clarence Avenue South, Saskatoon, View Map
When

The Saskatoon SPCA Auxiliary is hosting their OPEN HOUSE at the SPCA Shelter on Clarence Avenue South.

Come join the fun, which includes a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and tables of “new to you” treasures.  All funds will go towards the SPCA SECOND CHANCE FUND.  Please come and visit the animals.  Donations of baking can be dropped off Sunday, December 5th before noon, at the shelter.

**NOTE** THE SHELTER DOES REQUIRE PROOF OF COVID VACCINE.  For more information, please contact Janet @306-242-2823.