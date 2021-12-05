SASKATOON SPCA Open House

The Saskatoon SPCA Auxiliary is hosting their OPEN HOUSE at the SPCA Shelter on Clarence Avenue South.

Come join the fun, which includes a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and tables of “new to you” treasures. All funds will go towards the SPCA SECOND CHANCE FUND. Please come and visit the animals. Donations of baking can be dropped off Sunday, December 5th before noon, at the shelter.

**NOTE** THE SHELTER DOES REQUIRE PROOF OF COVID VACCINE. For more information, please contact Janet @306-242-2823.