Theater
Nov 6 - Nov 28 7:30 PM

630 CHED supports: The Fiancée playing at The Citadel Theatre

Where
The Citadel Theatre - View Map
When
Website
http://CitadelTheatre.com
630 CHED supports: The Fiancée playing at The Citadel Theatre - image View image in full screen

Lucy gets engaged to three men during World War II because “No one should have to go overseas without someone to come home to.” A lovely thought, until the war ends and all three arrive at her apartment on the same evening – the apartment Lucy and her sister are in danger of losing to their acrimonious landlady. Will Lucy find a way to say “no” to what she doesn’t want so she can say “yes” to what she does? A mad-cap, wig-swapping, door-slamming, cake-facing farce with smart, hilarious women at its heart.

Get your tickets to The Fiancée at CitadelTheatre.com.