630 CHED supports: The Fiancée playing at The Citadel Theatre

Lucy gets engaged to three men during World War II because “No one should have to go overseas without someone to come home to.” A lovely thought, until the war ends and all three arrive at her apartment on the same evening – the apartment Lucy and her sister are in danger of losing to their acrimonious landlady. Will Lucy find a way to say “no” to what she doesn’t want so she can say “yes” to what she does? A mad-cap, wig-swapping, door-slamming, cake-facing farce with smart, hilarious women at its heart.

