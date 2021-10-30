630 CHED supports: Halloween Howl Fun Walk/Run

Halloween Howl is a fun Walk/Run in support of the Alberta Diabetes Foundation. Individuals and teams raise money to support local research efforts. On race day, dress up and join in person or spend the weekend racking up kms in the virtual event. Swag bags full of great stuff for all participants and amazing prizes for fundraising efforts, costumes and best times.

Join us on October 30, register now at AlbertaDiabetesFoundation.com.