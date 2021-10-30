Menu

Oct 30 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

630 CHED supports: Halloween Howl Fun Walk/Run

Where
University of Alberta Butterdome - View Map
When
30-10-2021 09:30 30-10-2021 12:00

Halloween Howl is a fun Walk/Run in support of the Alberta Diabetes Foundation. Join us on October 30, register today!

Website
http://AlbertaDiabetesFoundation.com
630 CHED supports: Halloween Howl Fun Walk/Run - image View image in full screen

Halloween Howl is a fun Walk/Run in support of the Alberta Diabetes Foundation. Individuals and teams raise money to support local research efforts. On race day, dress up and join in person or spend the weekend racking up kms in the virtual event. Swag bags full of great stuff for all participants and amazing prizes for fundraising efforts, costumes and best times.

Join us on October 30, register now at AlbertaDiabetesFoundation.com.