Global BC supports Variety Week

October 18 to 22
on Global BC
Variety Week returns to Global BC.
From October 18th to 22nd tune in to Global BC’s newscasts all week and meet the kids who need your help now.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Call 310-KIDS or donate at Variety.bc.ca and your donation will be matched.