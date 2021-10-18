Menu

Virtual
Oct 18 - Oct 22 5:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Variety Week

on Global BC - Anywhere, All cities, BC
October 18 to 22

October 18 to 22 on Global BC

 Variety the Children's Charity info@variety.bc.ca
https://www.variety.bc.ca/variety-week/
info@variety.bc.ca 310-KIDS (5437) (Variety the Children's Charity)
October 18 to 22
on Global BC

Variety Week returns to Global BC.

From October 18th to 22nd tune in to Global BC’s newscasts all week and meet the kids who need your help now.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Call 310-KIDS or donate at Variety.bc.ca and your donation will be matched.