Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
Oct 1 - Oct 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Taste of Yaletown

Where
Participating Restaurants - Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-10-2021 00:00 31-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Taste of Yaletown

October 1 to 31 | Yaletown Restaurants, Vancouver

 Participating Restaurants - Vancouver, BC Yaletown BIA info@yaletowninfo.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://yaletowninfo.com/TasteOfYaletown/
Contact
info@yaletowninfo.com 604-683-7473 (Yaletown BIA)
Global BC sponsors Taste of Yaletown - image View image in full screen

October 1 to 31
Yaletown, Vancouver

Taste of Yaletown is back, and this time for the entire month of October.

Meant to encourage folks to come out and enjoy all the culinary treasures of Yaletown, visitors can expect specialty menus from local favourites, with partial proceeds from each menu purchased benefiting the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House.

Visitors can also expect new activations like the Yaletown BIA’s Healthcare Happy Hour, taking place every Wednesday in October, and all-new participating restaurants.

Proudly supported by Global BC

Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown