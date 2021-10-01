Global BC sponsors Taste of Yaletown

October 1 to 31

Yaletown, Vancouver

Taste of Yaletown is back, and this time for the entire month of October.

Meant to encourage folks to come out and enjoy all the culinary treasures of Yaletown, visitors can expect specialty menus from local favourites, with partial proceeds from each menu purchased benefiting the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House.

Visitors can also expect new activations like the Yaletown BIA’s Healthcare Happy Hour, taking place every Wednesday in October, and all-new participating restaurants.

Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown