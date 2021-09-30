National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Pipe Ceremony
- When
-
Spirit of the Children Society is hosting a Pipe Ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honor of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 30th from 4:00-6:00pm.

Westminster Pier Park - 1 6th St, New Westminster, BC

Contact: specialevents@newwestcity.ca
- Ages
- All Ages
- Website
- https://sotcs.ca/
- Contact
- specialevents@newwestcity.ca 604-524-9113 (Spirit of the Children Society)
