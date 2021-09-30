Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 30 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Pipe Ceremony

Where
Westminster Pier Park - 1 6th St, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-09-2021 16:00 30-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Pipe Ceremony

Spirit of the Children Society is hosting a Pipe Ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honor of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 30th from 4:00-6:00pm. Find out more at: (Link to calendar post)

 Westminster Pier Park - 1 6th St, New Westminster, BC Spirit of the Children Society specialevents@newwestcity.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://sotcs.ca/
Contact
specialevents@newwestcity.ca 604-524-9113 (Spirit of the Children Society)
Spirit of the Children Society is hosting a Pipe Ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honor of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 30th from 4:00-6:00pm. Find out more at: (Link to calendar post). View image in full screen
Spirit of the Children Society is hosting a Pipe Ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honor of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 30th from 4:00-6:00pm. Find out more at: (Link to calendar post).

Spirit of the Children Society is hosting a Pipe Ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honor of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 30th from 4:00-6:00pm. Find out more at: (Link to calendar post)