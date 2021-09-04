Yoga In A Salt Cave At Room & Pillar!!

I'm so excited to announce that Buddha Beats Yoga has teamed up with Room & Pillar salt cave spa!! Relax, meditate and breathe in the healing salt air while listening to meditative music and being surrounded by floor to ceiling Himalayan salt, while I Aleena McKinnon with Buddha beats yoga will guide you through a wonderful gentle yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements. Room & Pillar provides dry salt therapy through the exposure of thousands of pounds of Himalayan salt and a machine called a halo generator that grinds pharmaceutical-grade salt particles and releases them into the cave. The Health Benefits of Dry Salt Therapy Include: ALLERGIES • ASTHMA • SKIN CONDITIONS • STRESS • HEADACHES • ARTHRITIS. These classes will be happening every week starting Aug 6. They are all a little different so make sure to check with me to see all the goodness you will be getting. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you need a mat please let me know. Ticket price: $40.00 For tickets email transfer Aleena. Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming and you email incase I need to get a hold of you. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door. There is limited space available only 9 spots so get you tickets ASAP!! For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Telephone: 1-250-808-1764 There are more dates for this amazing event : Aug 28 at 4pm SOLD OUT Sept 4 at 4pm Only 5 spots left $40 Sept 18 at 4pm Only 6 spots left $40.