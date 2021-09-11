630 CHED supports: Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

The Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is back from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 12 at locations across Alberta!

This year, you have the choice of walking together in a safe and open environment or going virtual and walking wherever you are!

Enjoy friendship, games, food and prizes along the 1km, 3km and 5km courses at each location.

Your fundraising efforts contribute to the emotional, social, educational and active support provided by Parkinson Association of Alberta.