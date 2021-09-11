Menu

Sep 11 - Sep 12 12:00 AM

630 CHED supports: Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

Where
Rundle Park - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-09-2021 00:00 12-09-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

Website
http://parkinsonassociation.ca/step-n-stride
630 CHED supports: Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride - image View image in full screen

The Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is back from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 12 at locations across Alberta!

This year, you have the choice of walking together in a safe and open environment or going virtual and walking wherever you are!

Enjoy friendship, games, food and prizes along the 1km, 3km and 5km courses at each location.

Your fundraising efforts contribute to the emotional, social, educational and active support provided by Parkinson Association of Alberta.