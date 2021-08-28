Vancouver Orchid Society Summer Sale

Vancouver Orchid Society is excited to be hosting a summer sale on August 28th, 2021 from 10 am to 4 pm at Southlands Nursery, 6550 Balaclava St, Vancouver, BC, V6N 1L9. We will have a mix of commercial vendors (or their representatives), and hobby vendors, 12 in total. Commercial vendors include Ching Hua Orchids (Taiwan), Ecuagenera (Ecuador), Kitty’s Orchids (Vancouver), Paramount Orchids (Parksville, BC) and Ten Shin Gardens (Taiwan). Free admission. For more information, please contact VOS_Secretary@outlook.com.