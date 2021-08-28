Menu

Aug 28 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Vancouver Orchid Society Summer Sale

Where
Southlands Nursery - 6550 Balaclava Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-08-2021 10:00 28-08-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Vancouver Orchid Society Summer Sale

$ Price
Free
Website
https://www.vancouverorchidsociety.ca/
Contact
VOS_Secretary@outlook.com 778-772-8918 (Vancouver Orchid Society)
Vancouver Orchid Society is excited to be hosting a summer sale on August 28th, 2021 from 10 am to 4 pm at Southlands Nursery, 6550 Balaclava St, Vancouver, BC, V6N 1L9. We will have a mix of commercial vendors (or their representatives), and hobby vendors, 12 in total. Commercial vendors include Ching Hua Orchids (Taiwan), Ecuagenera (Ecuador), Kitty’s Orchids (Vancouver), Paramount Orchids (Parksville, BC) and Ten Shin Gardens (Taiwan). Free admission. For more information, please contact VOS_Secretary@outlook.com.