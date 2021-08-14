Menu

Aug 14 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Repair Cafe

Where
West Vancouver Memorial Library - 1950 Marine Dr, West Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Repair Cafés are community events where visitors get their broken household items fixed, FREE OF CHARGE, with the help of experienced volunteers. Textile, Jewelry, Small appliances, Electronics, Bikes… Any items that can be easily carried in are welcome.

$ Price
FREE Buy Tickets
Ages
All
Website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/repair-cafe-west-vancouver-registration-165025233917
Contact
hello@metrovanrepaircafes.ca (MetroVan Repair Cafes)
Repair Cafés are community events where visitors get their broken household items fixed, FREE OF CHARGE, with the help of experienced volunteers. Textile, Jewelry, Small appliances, Electronics, Bikes… Any items that can be easily carried in are welcome.