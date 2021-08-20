680 CJOB welcomes The Jim Cuddy Band and The Northern Pikes on Friday, August 20th AND Streetheart, Honeymoon Suite and The Headpins on Friday, August 27th part of The Burt Block Party Summer Concert Series.

Burt Block Parties mark return of live music downtown

on Aug. 20/21 and 27/28

WINNIPEG, July 26, 2021 – Manitoba music fans will have the opportunity to once again gather outdoors in a festival atmosphere this August in downtown Winnipeg with the Burt Block Party Concert Series.

The Burt Block Parties, produced in partnership with the world’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation Canada, will be hosted over four nights on two weekends in August and feature a loaded lineup of star-studded Canadian talent. The concerts on Aug. 20, 21, 27, and 28 will take place directly outside the Burton Cummings Theatre between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue, welcoming up to 4,000 fans each night. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the concerts and can look forward to a fully licensed site plus several food trucks and vendors curated to add to the festival atmosphere.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m., starting at $39.50 per night plus fees. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available that include a VIP laminate, indoor washroom access, exclusive bar service, and access to the VIP Viewing Deck for the concerts. All tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ca.

“We’ve been eagerly waiting for the chance to continue putting on great shows for Manitobans, so we’re thrilled to be back doing what we love to do,” said Kevin Donnelly, Sr. Vice President, Venues & Entertainment for True North Sports + Entertainment. “As strong supporters of Winnipeg’s downtown, we’re looking forward to sharing the energy of live music in and around the Burt with these concerts as we celebrate good music, good people, and our beautiful Manitoba summers, together again.”

The Aug. 20 lineup will be headlined by eight-time Juno nominee alt-rockers 54.40, with Canadian Music Hall of Famer Jim Cuddy Band and double-platinum artists The Northern Pikes rounding out the night.

The concert on Aug. 21 will see a pair of western Canadian rock groups take the stage, featuring Saskatoon’s internationally acclaimed four-time Juno winning rockers The Sheepdogs and Vancouver’s chart-topping Said the Whale.

The following weekend, fans will get their fill of classic rock on Aug. 27 from three of Canada’s most iconic rock bands – local favourites Streetheart headline the evening with Honeymoon Suite and the Headpins.

The Block Parties will wrap up with Winnipeg’s Hottest Summer Party to pump up the downtown streets on Aug. 28.

Each Burt Block Party will be hosted by local music lovers The Village Idiots, creators of the hit series Live at The Roslyn.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ are thrilled to welcome people back to the city’s core for live entertainment.

“Events that bring people together like the Burt Block Parties add to the vibrancy downtown that we know and love,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “We look forward to welcoming people downtown to enjoy this event and others as we’re able to connect and gather again safely this summer.”

As per provincial health restrictions, this event is open to all fully immunized Manitobans over the age of 18 who can show proof of vaccination at the gate.

True North is committed to the health and safety of all guests. Guests are asked to review True North’s Health and Wellness Principles prior to arrival, which outline further details and requirements for immunization and other important protocols. To view True North’s Health and Wellness Principles, visit BurtBlockParty.ca.

For more information on the Burt Block Parties, visit BurtBlockParty.ca.