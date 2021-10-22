Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion

Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion is the annual signature fundraiser of Compassion House Foundation, in support of Sorrentino’s Compassion House.

In 2020, the first-ever virtual version of the event was streamed more than 1,000 times by supporters from across Alberta and beyond.

This year, Fashion with Compassion will celebrate 25 years of history―and thousands of women supported―with another virtual show combining fashion, entertainment, and intimate stories profiling the women we serve.

Join us on October 22, get your tickets at compassionhouse.org/fwc.