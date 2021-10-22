Menu

Virtual
Oct 22 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion

Where
A Virtual Experience - View Map
When
Oct 22 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion is the annual signature fundraiser of Compassion House Foundation, in support of Sorrentino’s Compassion House.

 A Virtual Experience - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://compassionhouse.org/fwc
Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion - image View image in full screen

Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion is the annual signature fundraiser of Compassion House Foundation, in support of Sorrentino’s Compassion House.

In 2020, the first-ever virtual version of the event was streamed more than 1,000 times by supporters from across Alberta and beyond.

This year, Fashion with Compassion will celebrate 25 years of history―and thousands of women supported―with another virtual show combining fashion, entertainment, and intimate stories profiling the women we serve.

Join us on October 22, get your tickets at compassionhouse.org/fwc.