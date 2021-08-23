Spirit of Hope – Habitat for Humanity
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-08-2021 09:00 27-08-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Spirit of Hope – Habitat for Humanity
680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity’s Spirit of Hope event August 23 – 27, 2021. The Spirit of Hope is a supported, cycling adventure along the shores of Lake Winnipeg. Cyclists will enjoy a moderately challenging, 5-day loop from Winnipeg to the Northern tip of Hecla Island. Along the way, the team…DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity’s Spirit of Hope event August 23 – 27, 2021.
The Spirit of Hope is a supported, cycling adventure along the shores of Lake Winnipeg.
Cyclists will enjoy a moderately challenging, 5-day loop from Winnipeg to the Northern tip of Hecla Island. Along the way, the team will have a chance to relive their childhood at Camp Arnes where they can experience summer camp activities, campfires and indoor accommodations.
Your fundraising efforts will help a Habitat family build strength, stability and independence.
Spirit of Hope by the Numbers:
Total cycling distance: 388 km
Total cycling days: 4
Average daily distance: 97 km
Total rest days: 1
The Costs:
- Registration fee: $200/cyclist
Includes
- Commemorative jersey & T-shirt
- Comfy-camping accommodations at Camp Arnes
- Camping accommodations at Hecla (6 people per site)
- Some meals (outlined below)
- On-road support
- Support volunteers: FREE
Includes
- Commemorative T-shirt
- Comfy-camping accommodations
- Camping accommodations at Hecla (6 people per site)
- Some meals (outlined below)
Fundraising:
Our fundraising goal for this event is $25,000 and the fundraising target for each participant is $1,000. Funds raised will be directed to the Templeton Avenue Project. Volunteers are also encouraged to fundraise and suggest a minimum of $250 for those new to the event. For more experienced fundraisers, please set your own minimum: $500, $1,000, or more!
Volunteers:
The backbone of this event is our team of passionate volunteers that provide support for the cyclists. If you would like to join us for a week-long adventure in August apply HERE
For more information, please contact Brett Bourne 204-235-2181 or bbourne@habitat.mb.ca