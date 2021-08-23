Menu

Aug 23 - Aug 27 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Spirit of Hope – Habitat for Humanity

680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity's Spirit of Hope event August 23 – 27, 2021. The Spirit of Hope is a supported, cycling adventure along the shores of Lake Winnipeg. Cyclists will enjoy a moderately challenging, 5-day loop from Winnipeg to the Northern tip of Hecla Island. Along the way, the team…

Website
https://www.habitat.mb.ca/events/spirit-of-hope/
680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity’s Spirit of Hope event August 23 – 27, 2021.

The Spirit of Hope is a supported, cycling adventure along the shores of Lake Winnipeg.

Cyclists will enjoy a moderately challenging, 5-day loop from Winnipeg to the Northern tip of Hecla Island. Along the way, the team will have a chance to relive their childhood at Camp Arnes where they can experience summer camp activities, campfires and indoor accommodations.

Your fundraising efforts will help a Habitat family build strength, stability and independence.

Spirit of Hope by the Numbers: 

Total cycling distance: 388 km
Total cycling days: 4
Average daily distance: 97 km
Total rest days: 1
The Costs: 

  • Registration fee: $200/cyclist
    Includes 

    • Commemorative jersey & T-shirt
    • Comfy-camping accommodations at Camp Arnes
    • Camping accommodations at Hecla (6 people per site)
    • Some meals (outlined below)
    • On-road support
  • Support volunteers: FREE
    Includes

    • Commemorative T-shirt
    • Comfy-camping accommodations
    • Camping accommodations at Hecla (6 people per site)
    • Some meals (outlined below)

 

DONATE NOW

Fundraising: 

Our fundraising goal for this event is $25,000 and the fundraising target for each participant is $1,000. Funds raised will be directed to the Templeton Avenue Project.  Volunteers are also encouraged to fundraise and suggest a minimum of $250 for those new to the event. For more experienced fundraisers, please set your own minimum: $500, $1,000, or more!
Volunteers: 

The backbone of this event is our team of passionate volunteers that provide support for the cyclists. If you would like to join us for a week-long adventure in August apply HERE

For more information, please contact Brett Bourne 204-235-2181 or bbourne@habitat.mb.ca