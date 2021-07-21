‘Wings and Wizards’
On now until September 5
BC Place, Vancouver
Don’t miss the magical adventure of Wings & Wizards at BC Place.
Check out the interactive exhibit that merges art, tech, storytelling, and design to create a spectacular multi-sensory experience for the entire family.
Details at WingsandWizards.com