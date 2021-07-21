Menu

Jul 23 - Sep 5 12:00 AM

‘Wings and Wizards’

Where
BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
23-07-2021 00:00 05-09-2021 00:00

On now | BC Place, Vancouver

 BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.wingsandwizards.com/
‘Wings and Wizards’ - image View image in full screen

On now until September 5
BC Place, Vancouver

Don’t miss the magical adventure of Wings & Wizards at BC Place.

Check out the interactive exhibit that merges art, tech, storytelling, and design to create a spectacular multi-sensory experience for the entire family.

Details at WingsandWizards.com