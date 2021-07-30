HOURS OF OPERATION: FRIDAY, JULY 30th, 4:00pm – 8:00pm. SATURDAY, JULY 31st, 11:00am – 8:00pm. SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st, 11:00am – 8:00pm.

After a one-year hiatus, the Saskatoon Rotary RIBFEST returns to Saskatoon at SaskTel Centre. RIBFEST will run for three days, serving up delicious award-winning ribs, a 50/50 draw, and more.

There are a few format changes to note this year: With no seating or in-person activities, order will be drive thru only. As well, the drive thru is CASH ONLY.

Donations collected from RIBFEST will go towards TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION efforts in partnership with St. Frances Cree Bilingual School. For more information, please visit http://www.saskatoonribfest.com