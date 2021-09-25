David Thompson High School Class of 80 Reunion
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-09-2021 18:00 26-09-2021 01:00 America/Toronto David Thompson High School Class of 80 Reunion
What happened in 2020?! We’ve had to wait a year to celebrate our 40th high school reunion…..so let’s unmask and reminisce! About this event Sail back 41 years to 1980 for an evening of food, fun and friendships! Come enjoy a fabulous mix of “Old-School” style food including Burgers (vegetarian), Fries, Pizza Squares plus a…Italian Cultural Centre - 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver, BC Brad Ricketts, Jennifer (Gillis) Kastelien, Mario Miceli, Robin (Gares) Niessen, Sherry Redmond gilesflyer2016@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $41.00
- Ages
- 58-59-60
- Contact
- gilesflyer2016@shaw.ca 604-951-4251 (Brad Ricketts, Jennifer (Gillis) Kastelien, Mario Miceli, Robin (Gares) Niessen, Sherry Redmond)
What happened in 2020?! We’ve had to wait a year to celebrate our 40th high school reunion…..so let’s unmask and reminisce!
About this event
Sail back 41 years to 1980 for an evening of food, fun and friendships!
Come enjoy a fabulous mix of “Old-School” style food including Burgers (vegetarian), Fries, Pizza Squares plus a Signature Cocktail & a Special Sweet Treat.
Let us know if you have food allergies or special requests.
Cash Bar
Price $41 includes fee charges
DOOR PRIZES!
As Phase 4 opens up – Covid-19 Protocols will continue to be enforced.
Plenty of parking, close to SkyTrain (Renfrew Station)
Staying the night? Hotels close by:
Accent Inn, 3777 Henning Dr, Burnaby 604-473-5000 email burnaby@accentinns.com
The Executive Inn 4201 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby 1-800-590-3932 http://www.executivehotels.net/burnaby
Check shuttle bus service for ride back to hotel.
Uber Drivers & Taxis available end of evening.
LET’S ALL HAVE A SAFE & FANTASTIC NIGHT!
RSVP by September 20th
Questions? Your Grad Committee ’80 is here to help!
Brad Ricketts 604-951-4251; gilesflyer2016@shaw.ca;
Mario Miceli 778-686-4786, mariomiceli@shaw.ca
Robyn Niessen (Gares) 778-866-3540, jrm7997@gmail.com
Sherry Flinders (Redmond) 604-597-5260
Jennifer Kastelein (Gillis) 604-970-0729, jenkast@telus.net