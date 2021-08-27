Theatre Presentation: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

PERFORMANCES: FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th @7:30pm and SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th @7:30pm.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGY INCH tells the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch”.

This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (nee Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” Using songs and monologues, Hedwig tells her story which begins in the former East Berlin where as Hansel, she meets Luther, an American GI who promises to take the young man to the States on the condition that she switch her sex. After the botched operation, Luther abandons newly names Hedwig in a Kansas trailer park where she turns to music and meets geeky Tommy Speck, whom she takes under her wing and soon falls for. Tommy steals her songs, achieves rock star fame, and Hedwig is once again cast aside. She decides to demand redress and stalks Tommy’s world tour, performing next door from his concert.

Hedwig describes her life’s search for “The Origin of Love” and her other half. It’s a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile. With music steeped in the 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie, John Lennon and early punk performers like Lou Reed and Iggy Pop, it’s a musical event not to be missed!

DIRECTOR: ZAC MORGAN. MUSIC DIRECTOR: ANDREW BRANDT (with Angus Livingston, and Bill Grant as: “The Angry Inch”). VOCAL COACH: MEAGHAN DORMUTH.

TICKETS AVAILABLE BY PHONE (306) 652-6556, or http://www.broadwaytheatre.ca

Sparrow Theatre Company is a Saskatoon-based theatre company that was born in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. We strive to transform our audiences by challenging what they already know. We exist to produce exceptional theatre experiences that forge unexpected and inspiring encounters. We are committed to showcasing voices that have historically been silenced and suppressed; and we open the door for those who have a wide range of experiences that may differ from what is typically seen in the theatre. Sparrow Theatre Company is excited to announce the first show of 2021-2022 Season! After a successful run of their online show “A Killer Party”, Sparrow Theatre Company will be the first theatre company in Saskatoon to hit the stage with this full length musical production.