May 17, 2022 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Jann Arden

Where
Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Jann Arden

The much-celebrated multi-platinum award-winning artist is back in Halifax!

Website
https://www.scotiabank-centre.com/events/jann-arden
Jann Arden - image View image in full screen

The much-celebrated multi-platinum award-winning artist catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time For Mercy” featuring the hit single, “I Would Die For You”. A year later with “Living Under June”, she would have her career breakout hit, “Insensitive” that would solidify her position in the music world. Jann Arden will release a greatest hits album; Hits & Other Gems on May 1, 2020 on Universal Music.