The much-celebrated multi-platinum award-winning artist catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time For Mercy” featuring the hit single, “I Would Die For You”. A year later with “Living Under June”, she would have her career breakout hit, “Insensitive” that would solidify her position in the music world. Jann Arden will release a greatest hits album; Hits & Other Gems on May 1, 2020 on Universal Music.