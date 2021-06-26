The Fraser River Discovery Centre, located in Downtown New Westminster, is excited to present its next edition of the ongoing 'Super Saturdays' family program, taking place on Saturday, June 26th from 10am – 4pm. Taking place on the last Saturday of every month, Super Saturdays is a series of public programs geared towards families. As part of National Indigenous History Month, we invite you to join us as we explore the close connection Indigenous communities share with the river now known as the Fraser, and the Pacific salmon that migrate upriver every year. We’ll be sharing stories, demonstrating historical and contemporary Indigenous fishing tools, and teach you how wind-drying is done in the Fraser Canyon! *This activity draws from information found in the FRDC’s Our Bones are Made of Salmon exhibit, created in partnership with Musqueam Elder Larry Grant and Stó:lō Cultural Advisor Dr. Sonny McHalsie. Appropriate for families with children aged 6 – 11. COVID-19 Safety protocols are in effect, and pre-registration is required for this activity. Learn more about this family program here: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/super-saturdays/ WHAT: Super Saturdays – Salmon Stories! WHEN: Saturday, June 26th, 10am – 4pm WHERE: Fraser River Discovery Centre, 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC.