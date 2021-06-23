SOS Children’s Village BC Giving Day
June 23rd has been proclaimed SOS Children’s Village BC Giving Day by the cities of Vancouver, Richmond, and Surrey. It’s a day to safely raise funds during the pandemic to support Village programs that foster the growth and mental wellness of kids in care, and youth aging out of care. YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE by either donating directly to the Giving Day goal, or by setting up your own personalized page on SOS BC’s peer-to-peer fundraising website to collect pledges from your friends, family, and co-workers.