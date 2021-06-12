Virtual Teddy Bear Picnic Concerts

We can't meet in person this year for the Teddy Bear Picnic so we're going virtual, and boy have we got a rockin' lineup for you and your kids! Super stars to the little ones include Charlotte Diamond, Janina Russell, Will's Jams, Pom, Tony Prophet, Storyteller Kung Jaadee Kellie Haines Karima Essa - Bollywood Star Mr. I as well as kids groups Club Aviva Mellado Dance Elite Yuen's Family Martial Arts. It all takes place on June 12 (at 4 pm) & June 13 (at Noon) - on the Festival Coquitlam Facebook page!.