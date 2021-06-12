Menu

Virtual
Jun 12 - Jun 13 4:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Virtual Teddy Bear Picnic Concerts

Where
virtual - 98 Brigantine Drive, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-06-2021 16:00 13-06-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Virtual Teddy Bear Picnic Concerts

 virtual - 98 Brigantine Drive, Coquitlam, BC Harriet Fancott harriet.fancott@crispmedia.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
FREE
Website
https://www.facebook.com/festivalcoquitlam.ca
Contact
harriet.fancott@crispmedia.ca 6047285013 (Harriet Fancott)
We can't meet in person this year for the Teddy Bear Picnic so we're going virtual, and boy have we got a rockin' lineup for you and your kids! Super stars to the little ones include Charlotte Diamond, Janina Russell, Will's Jams, Pom, Tony Prophet, Storyteller Kung Jaadee Kellie Haines Karima Essa - Bollywood Star Mr. I as well as kids groups Club Aviva Mellado Dance Elite Yuen's Family Martial Arts. It all takes place on June 12 (at 4 pm) & June 13 (at Noon) - on the Festival Coquitlam Facebook page!.

