630 CHED supports: Fort Edmonton Foundation Chief Factor’s Breakfast

Save the date!

The Fort Edmonton Foundation’s Honorary Chief Factor, Aaron Paquette, is excited to welcome guests to the 2021 Chief Factor’s Breakfast, virtual edition, on June 10th at 10 a.m. Guests will enjoy an entertaining hour of dancers, guest speakers, and updates from the Fort Edmonton Foundation. We will be announcing a brand new program that enables children, youth, and families with limited access or ability to visit Fort Edmonton Park.

Donations in support of the Fort Edmonton Foundation will be accepted at the event. Proceeds will go toward the Foundation’s fundraising efforts for capital projects and programs at the Park.