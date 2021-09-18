MS Bike 2021
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 06:00 18-09-2021 20:00 America/Toronto MS Bike 2021
Get your friends & family on board and set out (at a safe distance) on your ride to raise funds for Canadians living with MS.
- http://msbike.ca
- info@mssociety.ca (MS Society of Canada)
Get your friends and family on board and set out (at a safe distance) on your ride to raise funds for Canadians living with MS.
This summer, how far and where you choose to ride is up to you. Register today and get first access to an enhanced online cycling event experience that includes:
- training rides
- challenges of various levels to connect cyclists across the country
- online rally on September 18
Register at msbike.ca!