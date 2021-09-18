Menu

Other
Sep 18 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

MS Bike 2021

Where
No Location Given
When
Get your friends & family on board and set out (at a safe distance) on your ride to raise funds for Canadians living with MS.

Website
http://msbike.ca
Contact
info@mssociety.ca (MS Society of Canada)
MS Bike 2021 - image View image in full screen

Get your friends and family on board and set out (at a safe distance) on your ride to raise funds for Canadians living with MS.

This summer, how far and where you choose to ride is up to you. Register today and get first access to an enhanced online cycling event experience that includes:

  • training rides
  • challenges of various levels to connect cyclists across the country
  • online rally on September 18

Register at msbike.ca!