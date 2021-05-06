Menu

Virtual
May 6 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors GrapeJuice

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-05-2021 17:30 06-05-2021 18:30 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors GrapeJuice

Thursday, May 6 | 5:30pm | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://grapejuicevancouver.com/
Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors GrapeJuice - image View image in full screen

Thursday, May 6 | 5:30pm
Virtual

GrapeJuice Wine Auction and virtual tasting event, presented by RBC, offers wine lovers a chance to taste and collect unique wines.

This event offers an opportunity for to sip unique wines presented by world-class sommeliers.

There will be a unique auction featuring collectable and hard to find wines as well as grazing boards from Legends Haul, all while supporting Big Sisters.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at GrapeJuiceVancouver.com