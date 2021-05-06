Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors GrapeJuice
Thursday, May 6 | 5:30pm
Virtual
GrapeJuice Wine Auction and virtual tasting event, presented by RBC, offers wine lovers a chance to taste and collect unique wines.
This event offers an opportunity for to sip unique wines presented by world-class sommeliers.
There will be a unique auction featuring collectable and hard to find wines as well as grazing boards from Legends Haul, all while supporting Big Sisters.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at GrapeJuiceVancouver.com