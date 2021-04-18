Menu

Sports
Apr 18 - Nov 7 7:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Listen Vancouver Whitecaps on AM730

on AM730 - View Map
Play-by-Play Broadcast on AM730 | AM730.ca | April 16 to November 7 | Full details 

All ages
https://globalnews.ca/radio/am730/?gref=am730
April 18 to November 7
Play-by-Play Broadcast on AM730

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will kick off the club’s second decade in Major League Soccer (MLS) with an expansive two-year broadcast partnership with Corus Entertainment.

The partnership will include regular programming, match coverage, and content on a multitude of Metro Vancouver stations.

Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment partnership:

  • Live play-by-play on AM730 including one-hour pre and post-match shows
  • Regular weekly programming and coaches show on Global News Radio 980 CKNW
  • Fresh content and promotional support throughout the year on CFOX 99.3 FM and Rock 101 FM
  • Ongoing television coverage on Global BC and BC1

For more details on the schedule, log on to WhitecapsFC.com

Listen the Play-by-Play Whitecaps games on AM730 or online at AM730.ca