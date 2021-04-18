Listen Vancouver Whitecaps on AM730
Add to Calendar 18-04-2021 19:00 07-11-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Listen Vancouver Whitecaps on AM730
Play-by-Play Broadcast on AM730 | AM730.ca | April 16 to November 7 | Full detailson AM730
April 18 to November 7
Play-by-Play Broadcast on AM730
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will kick off the club’s second decade in Major League Soccer (MLS) with an expansive two-year broadcast partnership with Corus Entertainment.
The partnership will include regular programming, match coverage, and content on a multitude of Metro Vancouver stations.
Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment partnership:
- Live play-by-play on AM730 including one-hour pre and post-match shows
- Regular weekly programming and coaches show on Global News Radio 980 CKNW
- Fresh content and promotional support throughout the year on CFOX 99.3 FM and Rock 101 FM
- Ongoing television coverage on Global BC and BC1
For more details on the schedule, log on to WhitecapsFC.com
Listen the Play-by-Play Whitecaps games on AM730 or online at AM730.ca