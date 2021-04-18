Listen Vancouver Whitecaps on AM730

April 18 to November 7

Play-by-Play Broadcast on AM730

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will kick off the club’s second decade in Major League Soccer (MLS) with an expansive two-year broadcast partnership with Corus Entertainment.

The partnership will include regular programming, match coverage, and content on a multitude of Metro Vancouver stations.

Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment partnership:

Live play-by-play on AM730 including one-hour pre and post-match shows

Regular weekly programming and coaches show on Global News Radio 980 CKNW

Fresh content and promotional support throughout the year on CFOX 99.3 FM and Rock 101 FM

Ongoing television coverage on Global BC and BC1

For more details on the schedule, log on to WhitecapsFC.com

Listen the Play-by-Play Whitecaps games on AM730 or online at AM730.ca