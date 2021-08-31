Menu

Aug 31 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

22nd Kiwanis Golf Tournament-Peter Bedadrd Memorial

Where
Summerlea Golf and Country Club - 1000,de Lotbiniere, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec View Map
When
Giving Through Golf-Kiwanis Helps Children. Tuesday August 31 2021 at Summerlea Golf and Country Club. Honorary Chair, Terry DiMonte Please contact us at info@lakeshorekiwanis.ca or 514-620-9270 Full details 

Ages
18+
Website
http://www.lakeshorekiwanis.ca
Contact
jo_davies2000@hotmail.com 514-690-6468 (Jo-Ann Davies, director finance and fundraising Montreal Lakeshore Kiwanis)
