Arts Blast 5-Day Summer Camp with Ginalina (Ages 6-12)

This themed camp will feature Ginalina, a two-time JUNO nominated, and three-time CFMA nominated Western Canadian Artist of the Year. Winsome, warm, and upbeat, Ginalina's passion is using music to create memorable and meaningful connections with the community. Her songs invite the audience to dance, sing, and play along, and are rooted in courage, kindness, and the power of presence. She sings in English/French/Mandarin. The instruments provided in this workshop are generously supported by KALA BRAND MUSIC and KALA BRAND UKULELES. To learn more about Ginalina's work with Kala Brand, please visit this page. @ginalinamusic @kalabrandmusic The camp includes a wide selection of fun and creative art activities - it's the total Arts Blast experience. It allows your child to explore the power of imagination, while raising self esteem and confidence as they take classes in Art, Music, Drama and Dance. Guided by talented and inspiring top flight instructors, Arts Blast gives your child the opportunity for individual learning and growth. Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed - make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily. Single-day options are not available for this camp: July 12 - 16.