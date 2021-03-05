Global BC supports ALS Society of BC: Project Hope
https://www.alsbc.ca/
w.toyer@alsbc.ca 604-278-2257 ext. 222 (Wendy Toyer)
Month of March
Support those living with ALS through PROJECT HOPE.
This March, help the ALS Society of BC raise funds to provide access to clinical trials for ALS patients in BC.
This project aims to provide HOPE to those living with ALS right now and into the future.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at ALSBC.ca