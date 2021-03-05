Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Mar 5 - Mar 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports ALS Society of BC: Project Hope

Where
BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-03-2021 00:00 31-03-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports ALS Society of BC: Project Hope

Month of March | Full details 

 BC Wendy Toyer w.toyer@alsbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.alsbc.ca/
Contact
w.toyer@alsbc.ca 604-278-2257 ext. 222 (Wendy Toyer)

Month of March

Support those living with ALS through PROJECT HOPE.

This March, help the ALS Society of BC raise funds to provide access to clinical trials for ALS patients in BC.

This project aims to provide HOPE to those living with ALS right now and into the future.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at ALSBC.ca