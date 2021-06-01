Ride Don’t Hide is the largest mental health bike ride in Canada. But it’s more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement for mental health. Ride Don’t Hide 2021 is a chance to Move More, Give Back and Feel Better. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, TAKE CARE OF YOUR COMMUNITY. So many of us don’t feel like ourselves these days, and the pandemic is making it hard to get the help we need. Ride Don’t Hide is a way to take care of yourself and take care of your community. Ride Anytime, Anywhere 2021, our virtual version of Ride Don’t Hide, will take place virtually in the month of June in Greater Vancouver. No matter where you call home, you can ride and raise funds. It’s your ride, your way. In June 2021, thousands of riders—and walkers, runners, yogis, spinners, dancers, families, rope-jumpers, HIIT trainers and more—will come together to ride outside, ride inside or ride in spirit to raise funds for mental health in their own communities. Ride to feel like yourself again. Raise funds for mental health to get one more person the help they need.