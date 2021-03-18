Graveyards and Gardens ON DEMAND – Streaming March 18-23, 2021

When Vanessa Goodman and Caroline Shaw’s “Graveyards and Gardens” received its livestream world premiere in January 2021, audiences and critics were unanimous: this new collaboration is visually and sonically mesmerizing. The performance takes place among 400 feet of orange sound cables and an arrangement of plants—nature and technology being another synthesis the artists explore. Things begin with a long passage featuring an array of sounds—some come from tape decks, some from a record player, some from old Edison wax recordings. And the buzz and rave reviews for “Graveyards and Gardens” continue. "This is the BEST thing I’ve seen so far during COVID-19." — livestream audience member Following four live performances that were livestreamed in high-definition to audiences around the world, Music on Main shares “Graveyards and Gardens: On Demand.” Discover unique details and perspectives through this immersive, multi-camera, 1080p high-definition broadcast. The 52-minute performance is filled with Caroline’s joyous, fresh melodies and body-swaying beats alongside found sounds, old recordings, and the energizing rush of Vanessa’s vivid and ethereal movement. Whether you experience the performance again or for the very first time, this on-demand performance gives you access to a private link for six full days: you can watch and listen at your leisure. Plus, you’ll receive complimentary access to the full artist talkback. Recorded January 28, this video chat between Caroline, Vanessa, and Peter Dickinson gives an insider’s perspective on the artists’ intent and creative process.