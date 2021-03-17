Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
Mar 17 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

SCOA Globe Walk – “Weebles Wobble But They Don’t Fall Down!” STAYING STRONG & BALANCED

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging Inc. - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 17-03-2021 13:00 17-03-2021 14:00 America/Toronto SCOA Globe Walk – “Weebles Wobble But They Don’t Fall Down!” STAYING STRONG & BALANCED

Dr. Cathy Arnold, Professor and Director, School of Rehabilitation Science, talks about the importance of balance for older adults. Cost is FREE.  Location is ONLINE.  How to register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Full details 

 Saskatoon Council on Aging Inc. - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Dr. Cathy Arnold, Professor and Director, School of Rehabilitation Science, talks about the importance of balance for older adults.

Cost is FREE.  Location is ONLINE.  How to register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca