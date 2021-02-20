680 CJOB welcomes the Zoo Lights Festival to Assibiboine Park Zoo February 20th through March 28th.

Embrace winter and see the Zoo in a whole new light at Zoo Lights! Zoo Lights is an outdoor, walk-through experience. Each evening, the focus of the Zoo experience will shift from viewing animals to viewing stunning light displays.

Modifications has been made to the Zoo Lights experience to ensure compliance with public health orders and that all in attendance can follow public health guidelines and advice.

As a reminder, when attending Zoo Lights, visitors must follow all public health orders. Masks are mandatory indoors, including at the Zoo entrance, and encouraged outdoors. Physical distancing is required and groups of more than five people cannot gather unless they are members of the same household.

WHEN & WHERE

Date & Time: February 20 – March 28, 2021

February 20 – March 13 Tuesday – Sunday 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM March 14 – March 28 Tuesday – Sunday 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM February 20 – March 28 Mondays Closed

Winnipeg, February 18, 2021 – The Assiniboine Park Zoo is thrilled to announce that Zoo Lights will open at Assiniboine Park Zoo this weekend and run over the course of 32 evenings between Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, March 28.

Plans to host a modified version of Zoo Lights over the holiday season were put on hold in November when the Zoo closed in response to the public health orders. The Zoo re-opened on January 30 and has since received approval from Manitoba Public Health to proceed with a modified, COVID-safe version of Zoo Lights.

“A lot of time and effort went into preparing for Zoo Lights and, while the timing has changed, we are thrilled to be in a position to invite visitors to enjoy these stunning light displays,” said Bruce Keats, Chief Operations Officer, Assiniboine Park Conservancy. “This has been a challenging year for the Zoo and our community. We are so grateful for the support we have received and are optimistic that people will embrace this opportunity to enjoy the Zoo Lights experience!”

Zoo Lights features a visually stunning array of light installations, from traditional tree wrapping to the latest technology in outdoor lighting and projection. Displays are spread out along pathways on a 2 km loop and feature close to 1.5 million lights.

Modifications have been made to the Zoo Lights experience to comply with public health orders and ensure that all in attendance can follow public health guidelines and advice. This includes the elimination of live music and other programming that may encourage guests to gather. In addition, this year, the experience is almost entirely outdoors. Guests are encouraged to embrace winter and dress for the weather. Food and beverage service will be available at the Zoo’s Tundra Grill Restaurant and Winston’s concession.

All COVID-19 protocols in place for daytime Zoo operations will be followed. Additional measures and modifications to the Zoo Lights experience include:

site expanded by 25% to include a larger area within the Zoo

one-way path of travel

date/time specific ticketing and capacity management

separate entrance and exit for guests

streamlined entrance procedures to keep people moving and reduce contact with staff/volunteers

Tickets are date and time specific and must be purchased in advance, preferably online. All guests, regardless of age, require a ticket. Tickets for infants and toddlers 2 years of age and under are free. Tickets for all other guests are $12.50 + GST. Tickets are on sale now and quantities are limited, so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and buy early to avoid disappointment.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy received funding through Western Economic Diversification Canada through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF) to support the creation of Zoo Lights. The Canadian Experiences Fund supports businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve, or enhance tourism products, facilities, and experiences.

Additional information, including schedule and hours of operation, is available online at zoolightswpg.ca.