Art Exhibit: BEADS IN THE BLOOD (Ruth Cuthand – A Survey)

GUEST CURATOR, Felicia Gay. COLLEGE ART GALLERIES.

Ruth Cuthand (Plains Cree/Scottish) belongs to Little Pine Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and is acknowledged as one of our nation’s preeminent contemporary artists. Cuthand’s practice as an artist began in the 1980’s and has since consistently contributed to the art history of Saskatchewan through her art and community engagement. Cuthand is valued as a leading figure within the contemporary arts landscape whose work has provided a thoughtful, honest and at times, critical look at what it is to be indigenous and a woman in Canada. Cuthand’s ability to tell stories that live beyond the aural into visual – is her life’s work. Story lives within the bead mikis (meegis), in our bodies, in our blood. Cuthand believes the bead is alive, because it is alive, it is a story-keeper.

College Art Galleries will remain closed to the public in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. We will offer online dissemination for all of our Winter 2021 exhibition. Please check our website or follow us on Instagram and Facebook for timely content and updates.

