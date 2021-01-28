CALL FOR ARTISTS – ARTISTS IN PLACE: The Bunkhouse Project

CALL FOR ARTISTS: The City of Saskatoon invites emerging artists in all disciplines (including writers, composers, visual artists, musicians, theatre artists, video, multi-disciplinary, social practice, and performance artists) to submit an application for a residency at the historic Bunkhouse at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo (SFFPZ).

ARTISTS IN PLACE: The Bunkhouse Project is a residency program to revitalize the historic Bunkhouse at the SFFPZ through the development and implementation of an artist studio program.

PROJECT GOALS: To provide opportunities for artistic expression in a civic facility. To inspire artists through the nature, animals, and people at the SFFPZ. To connect the SFFPZ and the greater world.

The City of Saskatoon encourages freedom to express, feel, innovate, share, and take creative risks. The Bunkhouse studios will be available to 2 artists or artist teams who wish to create work inspired by the SFFPZ. Artist teams must be in the same bubble. The Project will take place from May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Bunkhouse will be available from 9:00am to 4:00pm each day except December 25th. Hours may be extended over the summer months if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

ARTISTS WILL BE PROVIDED WITH: Access to Zoo and Bunkhouse Studio space from 9:00am to 4:00pm each day. Wi-Fi, security, heat, power, water, and overall maintenance of the facility. $500 per artist or artist team to assist with their project. In-kind marketing and mentorship support as needed. Instructions on following COVID-19 protocols when working in the Bunkhouse.

ARTISTS WILL BE ASKED TO: Commit to spending time working in the Bunkhouse. Create a body of work inspired by their time at the SFFPZ. Provide public exhibition and/or talk about the work they created at the end of their residency. Share their residency experiences through social media networks to create awareness of their work and the SFFPZ.

THE CALL IS OPEN TO EMERGING ARTISTS WHO ARE SASKATOON RESIDENTS.

Artists may apply as a team for the use of one studio space. Teams must be in the same COVID bubble. Artists/artist teams will work in studios located on separate floors in order to minimize health risks. Kitchen and washroom facilities will be shared.

All timely submissions will be reviewed and selected by an internal City committee based on the criteria stated in this call. The City will respond only to successful submissions. Selected artists/artist teams will be contracted to undertake this residency.

SELECTION CRITERIA: THE SELECTION COMMITTEE WILL CONSIDER HOW PROPOSALS: Demonstrate a high standard of conceptual and technical excellence. Advance the goals of the Bunkhouse Project. Demonstrate the ability to work during the hours available. Demonstrate the need for a studio space. PRIORITY WILL BE GIVEN TO APPLICATIONS FROM THE BIPOC COMMUNITY.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

Contact information for artist or artist team

Information on why the artist(s) want to work at the Bunkhouse, what you want to create, and how you will share your work through social media (maximum two pages)

Schedule of work (timelines for the project as well as proposed hours at the Bunkhouse)

Artist(s) Biography

Link to website or samples of work

Email submissions by 4:30pm, March 1, 2021 to: kathy.allen@saskatoon.ca

For additional information please contact: Kathy Allen, Recreation and Community Development, Phone 306-975-3391