Let’s Paint a Blue-Winged Warbler Bird – Art Class

Let’s paint a Blue-Winged Warbler. Learn how to create realistic birds, this live class will also focus on how to work with the color yellow. The class is for beginning/intermediate oil painters (acrylic painters welcome) Learn how to paint feathers, realistic eyes and beaks. You will also learn how to create a colorful portrait style background. Bird portraits are very satisfying to paint because they are easy, fast and you get to paint the bird's expression. Rose Tanner is an award-winning artist who loves the outdoors and studying birds. She is dedicated to portraying her subjects using traditional oil painting techniques, but she believes it’s her attention to their inner being that gives them their lifelike quality in her paintings. She travels widely for her subjects and is active in supporting endangered birds and their habitat. Rose volunteers as a juror for the Federation of Canadian Artist (FCA) and sits on the FCA Victoria Board of Directors. She teaches online workshops and enjoys sharing her knowledge of realistic color mixing. https://www.rosetanner.com/.