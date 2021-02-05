Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
Feb 5 - Feb 14 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête

Where
Borden Park and Alberta Avenue District - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-02-2021 00:00 14-02-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête

Arts on the Ave is proud to present the 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête featuring, The Fiddle & Fables. Full details 

 Borden Park and Alberta Avenue District - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://deepfreezefest.ca

Arts on the Ave is proud to present the 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête featuring, The Fiddle & Fables. This years theme, was inspired by kitchen parties, cultural connections, and the spirit of togetherness.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is a free family event uniting Ukrainian, Franco-Albertan, Franco-African, First Nations, Chinese, Latin American, and Acadian/East Coast communities to taste, share and experience the Olde New Year.

Deep Freeze features a variety of free activities, including live music, world cuisine, dance, wagon rides, ice games, storytelling, giant ice slide, maker workshops, fireworks, an artisan market and gallery, and much more.

Witness a winter wonderland at Borden Park and seven Alberta Avenue district community leagues.