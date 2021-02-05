Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête

Arts on the Ave is proud to present the 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête featuring, The Fiddle & Fables. This years theme, was inspired by kitchen parties, cultural connections, and the spirit of togetherness.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is a free family event uniting Ukrainian, Franco-Albertan, Franco-African, First Nations, Chinese, Latin American, and Acadian/East Coast communities to taste, share and experience the Olde New Year.

Deep Freeze features a variety of free activities, including live music, world cuisine, dance, wagon rides, ice games, storytelling, giant ice slide, maker workshops, fireworks, an artisan market and gallery, and much more.

Witness a winter wonderland at Borden Park and seven Alberta Avenue district community leagues.