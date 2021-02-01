Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Ocean Wise National Chowder Chowdown Festival
February 1 to 28 | Participating restaurants & retailers across Canada
seafood@ocean.org
February 1 to 28
Participating restaurants & retailers across Canada
Support sustainable seafood and the hospitality industry with the Ocean Wise National Chowder Chowdown Festival!
Top chefs across Canada will craft their best sustainable chowders, and part proceeds from every chowder sold supports the not-for-profit Ocean Wise Seafood program.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at Ocean.org/Chowder