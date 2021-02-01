Menu

Festival
Feb 1 - Feb 28 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Ocean Wise National Chowder Chowdown Festival

Where
Participating Restaurants and Retailers across Canada - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-02-2021 00:00 28-02-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Ocean Wise National Chowder Chowdown Festival

February 1 to 28 | Participating restaurants & retailers across Canada | Full details 

 Participating Restaurants and Retailers across Canada
Website
https://seafood.ocean.org/chowder-festival/
Contact
seafood@ocean.org (Ocean Wise)

February 1 to 28
Participating restaurants & retailers across Canada

Support sustainable seafood and the hospitality industry with the Ocean Wise National Chowder Chowdown Festival!

Top chefs across Canada will craft their best sustainable chowders, and part proceeds from every chowder sold supports the not-for-profit Ocean Wise Seafood program.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at Ocean.org/Chowder