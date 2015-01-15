Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Food
Jan 15 - Mar 15 3:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Toonies for Tummies

Where
Participating Grocery Stores - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-01-2021 03:00 15-03-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Toonies for Tummies

January 21 to March 13 | Participating Grocery Stores in BC | Full details 

 Participating Grocery Stores - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://groceryfoundation.com/pages/toonies-for-tummies

January 21 to March 15
At participating grocery stores:

  • Thrifty Foods, Victoria
  • Save-On-Foods
  • Quality Foods
  • Safeway
  • IGA

Right now as many as 1 in 3 Canadian school-aged children may be at risk of trying to learn while hungry.  The effects are immediate and lasting which can impact emotional, physical and mental health.

Help change that by donating at participating grocery stores or online.

100% of your donations will feed hungry children right here in our community.

Donate today at GroceryFoundation.com