Toonies for Tummies
January 21 to March 13 | Participating Grocery Stores in BC
January 21 to March 15
At participating grocery stores:
- Thrifty Foods, Victoria
- Save-On-Foods
- Quality Foods
- Safeway
- IGA
Right now as many as 1 in 3 Canadian school-aged children may be at risk of trying to learn while hungry. The effects are immediate and lasting which can impact emotional, physical and mental health.
Help change that by donating at participating grocery stores or online.
100% of your donations will feed hungry children right here in our community.
Donate today at GroceryFoundation.com