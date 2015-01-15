Toonies for Tummies

January 21 to March 15

At participating grocery stores:

Thrifty Foods, Victoria

Save-On-Foods

Quality Foods

Safeway

IGA

Right now as many as 1 in 3 Canadian school-aged children may be at risk of trying to learn while hungry. The effects are immediate and lasting which can impact emotional, physical and mental health.

Help change that by donating at participating grocery stores or online.

100% of your donations will feed hungry children right here in our community.

Donate today at GroceryFoundation.com