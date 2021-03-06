Menu

Event
Mar 6 - Mar 13 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sackville Sandwich Week

Where
Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Website
https://sackvillebusiness.com/sackville-sandwich-week-0
Contact
info@sackvillebusiness.com (902)252-3099 (Sackville Business Association)

A week-long sandwich celebration and fundraiser where you can try exclusive sandwiches from participating Sackville restaurants and enter to win exciting prizes!

With every sandwich sold a donation is made to the Sackville Public Library’s Community Cooking Program.  Last year’s Sackville Sandwich Week raised $2,532 for the Sackville Library’s Community Cooking Program!