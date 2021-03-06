Sackville Sandwich Week
A week-long sandwich celebration and fundraiser! Full details: Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia
info@sackvillebusiness.com (902)252-3099 (Sackville Business Association)
A week-long sandwich celebration and fundraiser where you can try exclusive sandwiches from participating Sackville restaurants and enter to win exciting prizes!
With every sandwich sold a donation is made to the Sackville Public Library’s Community Cooking Program. Last year’s Sackville Sandwich Week raised $2,532 for the Sackville Library’s Community Cooking Program!