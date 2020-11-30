680 CJOB is proud to present our annual holiday fundraiser Fill The Freightliner!

We’re teaming up with our friends at Transolutions Truck Centres to raise funds for Siloam Mission.

From now until December 13th visit www.siloam.ca/freightliner to make a donation.

Transolutions Truck Centres will even be matching donations up to $25,000!

If a financial donation isn’t in the cards this year, consider a contactless drop off of non-perishable food, hygiene items or new, unused underwear at either Siloam Mission (300 Princess Street) or Transolutions Truck Centres (45 Bergen Cutoff Road) or, check off an item from Siloam’s Amazon Wishlist.

Let’s make this season merry for all by providing hot meals and warm clothes for Winnipeg less fortunate.